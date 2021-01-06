Jeffree Star Breaks Silence On Kanye West Dating Rumors

Jeffree Star is leaning into the rumors that Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian with him as he fuels rumors from his Twitter account.

News broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting divorced after six (6) years of marriage and that the couple has separated and did not spend the holidays together. Kanye is reportedly at the ranch in Wyoming while Kim and the children remain in Los Angeles with the children.

Rumors began on Wednesday morning that Kanye West was allegedly dating transgender model Jeffree Star. As fans pondered whether the rumor was true or false, it doesn’t seem like Star is helping the situation as he milks it for attention.

Star posted to his Instagram account an image of him or herself wearing a pink robe, manicured talons on his fingers, and a multicolored lace wig with a face serving his best make up look. The photo itself is innocent but it was the location and caption that sent fans into a frenzy. Star tagged the location as Casper, Wyoming- the same location that Kanye is at?

To make matters worse, the post caption said, “I’m ready for Sunday Service,” a direct reference to Kanye’s popular event that he started after proclaiming himself to be a Christian.

I’m ready for Sunday Service ? pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West own the Wyoming ranch, which is located in the town of Cody, at the cost of $14 million. The Sunday Service event is known to have been staged at the Wyoming ranch in the past.

But it all seems like a joke that Jeffree is taking in good stride as he posted to his Twitter account, “we are 6 days into the new year and 2021 needs to chill the f**k out”, he said.