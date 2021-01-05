Tyrese Denies Locking Wife Samantha Out Their House, Says $20K Child Support Too Much

It seems the sweet messages from Tyrese that his wife Samantha Gibson is his forever love are all a cover-up. The artist and actor is being accused by his wife in divorce documents that he locked her and her two-year-old daughter out of their home in September.

The document also wants $20k in child support from Tyrese per month. Last week, the couple released a joint statement that they have decided that their marriage is over after being together for three years. According to TMZ, the divorce was filed by Samantha in September, and in the petition for divorce, she alleges that weeks before, the actor/singer had cut her off financially and locked her and her baby girl out of the Georgia home she shared with Tyrese.

Tyrese has since responded to those claims and denied that he locked them out. He also said the child support claimed by Samantha is “unreasonably high.”

Tyrese’s version of events when the split occurred is that he had just returned home from a movie set in August and was confronted by Samantha, which led to a tense exchange during which she threatened to call the authorities.

Tyrese recounted that he then left the house in an uber because he didn’t want to be driving, which could cause a risk of an encounter with the police due to “multiple public incidents involving police brutality and racially motivated killings of unarmed African American people.”

Weeks later, the couple came with a unified front as they announced the divorce plans, and Tyrese even responded to the news by saying, “black families and marriages are under attack. I’ve wrestled with this question. How can we naturally know how to BE something never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a wife or FATHER is…” he said.

Tyrese also said he hoped that the couple could leave the door open, sparking speculation that he wanted to work on reconciliation.