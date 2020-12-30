Tyrese & Samantha Gibson Announces Divorce After 5 Years, “My heart is so full”

Tyrese and his wife Samantha Gibson are getting a divorce after 4 years of marriage.

They both took to Instagram to share that they have chosen to go their separate ways by ending their marriage. A joint statement from them on Tyrese’s Instagram account to his 13.4 million followers read that their “intention is to remain the best of friends and strong coparents.”

The statement went on to say, “we feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups and downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.”

Tyrese has also commented online in reaction to the news about the divorce, and it seems that he is not done as he declared his forever love for his wife Samantha.

He started by saying that marriages among the black community suffer particular struggles due to the lack of examples in the community for others to follow. “black families and marriages are under attack… I’ve wrestled with this question … how can we naturally know how to BE something we never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is… I repeat…..how can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by?”

He also sent his gratitude to his wife, saying she made him into a better man “my heart is so full because you blessed me with 5 years of magic…Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything. I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you.”

He also said he wished they left they door open as if he still had hopes of them reconciling “I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of now [sic] way. My boobie bubby…Your forever Husband- King Gibson,” he signed the little note posted in a comment section on Shade Room on Instagram.

Tyrese and Samantha share a daughter together. He also had another older daughter from a previous relationship.