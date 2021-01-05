Saweetie To Make Acting Debut In “Grown-ish”: Watch Sneak Peek

Saweetie is expanding her repertoire.

While she is fast claiming her title as one of the hottest female rappers in the industry, it seems music is not enough for Miss Diamonté Harper as Saweetie is now set to make her acting debut. The “Back to the Streets” rapper is set to “tap in” to Freeform’s series sitcom Grown-ish, which stars Yaya Shahidi.

The comedy is a spin-off to the series Black-ish which follows an upper-middle-class African-American family who lived in a predominantly white neighborhood and starred Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, and Shahidi. When the show returns for its third season later this month, viewers will see Saweetie playing a rapper called Indigo, which should not be too far out of her comfort zone. “I think Indigo is just a little bit of a b****,” Saweetie said while describing her character to EW. “She means well, but just sometimes she says the wrong things. I played an artist and I’m an artist myself. But the girl’s attitude and personality is completely night and day with mine so I did have to learn about her.”

The clip that the Atlanta artist shared from the episode shows just how difficult Indigo is as she has Shahidi’s character’s work cut out for her on a music video shoot. Dressed in a full silver spandex bodysuit, Saweetie is scathing while making demands of Zoey, with the January 21st episode promising to be highly entertaining. “Are y’all ready for Indigo’s mean ass,” Saweetie teased in the Twitter caption.

Filming was such a fun experience for the rapper that she had told EW that she would be happy to take on more guest roles or even shoot a movie.