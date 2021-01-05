Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To DaBaby Working With Tory Lanez On New Music

Megan Thee Stallion is reacting to Tory Lanez announcing new music with her friend and collaborator DaBaby.

Ever since Tory Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, he’s been on many celebrities’ ban list. In the midst of the scandal, a ton of artists came forward to announce that they would be stripping Tory from their records. While everyone is at liberty to support who they want, fans thought friends of Megan were a shoo-in for her side of the trial so it came as a surprise when Tory Lanez announced a new joint track with Meg’s “Cash Sh*t” collaborator DaBaby.

“@dababy X TORY LANEZ.. SONG+ VISUALS ON THE WAY #2021Umbrella,” Lanez wrote on Instagram captioning a photo of him and DaBaby in action on set. Fans immediately started to question the impending release and in no time there was yet another Tory Lanez hate party on Twitter. Megan decided to address the controversy by joining the conversation when one fan tweeted, “f**k dababy all 2021”.

The Billboard chart-topper seemed unbothered by the Canadian singer’s announcement and had some insight on the song as well. According to the rapper, it’s an old collab with DaBaby that was never cleared that Tory Lanez is using to garner media attention now. “nice try,” Megan tweeted with a series of laughing emojis in response to the fan’s tweet. “That sh*t was old and not cleared, CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon.”

That shit was old and not cleared. CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon https://t.co/e6xLPEoR6p — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 5, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is apparently not losing sleep over the alleged hoax. As the rapper and her former rumored flame await the resumption of their court trial, they have both put out new albums and are staying consistent with new releases and their social media presence. The thing is, with such an ongoing historical scandal looming over their celebrity. People can’t seem to separate the two artists. It is as if they are just co-existing in each other’s careers, and you don’t hear one without the mention of the other anymore.

Do you think Tory was trying to get a rise out of Megan when he posted that still frame from the video shoot with DaBaby?