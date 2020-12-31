Rotimi and His Boo Vanessa Mdee Are Engaged

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are now engaged after the Afrobeat Artiste got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

A cute video of the proposal has Rotimi telling Mdee he is the one on the knee down while an emotional Mdee cry and says, “yes yes.” Rotimi’s friends can be heard cheering in the background after she says yes. In posts on Instagram announcing the move, In my bed singer said, “she said YES! You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance.”

“Fast forward…YOU… you make me such a better man.. I’m in debt to GOD for you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you everything that you deserve. Nakupenda,” he ended his beautiful tribute.

The video shows Vanessa holding the hand of Rotimi as she shows off the large rock on her finger. A second video also shows Vanessa showing her friends the ring after the proposal as she screams in joy while showing her friends the ring. In a video on her Instagram story, Vanessa, who is from Tanzania, is doing an interview in which she says it took her two days and she had already known that Rotimi was to be her husband.

The couple made their relationship public last year and are said to have met at Essence Festival. Vanessa relocated from her home country in African to be with Rotimi, who is a New Jersey native and now lives in Atlanta.