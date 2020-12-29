French Montana Says Near Death Cause Him To Quit Alcohol & Drugs

French Montana quit alcohol and drugs a year ago after a life threatening illness caused from intoxication.

Many people envy the rapper’s lifestyle. It emulates money, alcohol, and sometimes drugs. One popular rapper, French Montana, has revealed that this exact lifestyle almost claimed his life in 2019. While being interviewed for an XXL cover story, he revealed some of the details about that near-death experience and how it led him to stop drinking alcohol.

The article was published yesterday, Monday, December 28. Montana said that in November 2019, he had to be hospitalized for a week because of his long-time habits. He explained that the experience came about because of “runnin’ for like a good 20 years without a break.” He added that drinking all the time and popping pills are what eventually led him to do some introspection about his lifestyle.

“Just collapsed, too much drinking, too many pills,” he said. He admitted to having problems with Percocet, which in recent times has become famous as a highly addictive drug used by celebrities. “Percocet starts off as pain relief, and then it ends up being a hobby, and then it ends up being an addiction.”

While languishing in the ICU, he was informed that if he kept drinking, it could lead to a quicker death. He recalled that he had just done French 2.0. The harsh news helped him to change his ways.

“And this is how I changed it. Stepped back, took two steps back, didn’t drop no music, detox from social media… And I think that was like the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back,” he said.

Montana also shared that he was discovered by police who had come to his home following a false report that his home was being broken into. When he was discovered, he was suffering from severe stomach pains, nausea, and an elevated heart rate. They contacted an ambulance that took him to the hospital.

He described stopping alcohol as a major achievement. He ranked it in his top two achievements of all time. The other was taking his mother back to Africa. He’s made a year so far and is continuing strong. “So that was the day, it was November 21, last year. And since that day, I never had a drink. I just made a year,” he continued.