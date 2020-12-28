Tommy Lee Sparta Hosts Impromptu Jailhouse Party In Leaked Video

Tommy Lee Sparta spent Christmas in jail but found a way to lift his and other jailers spirit.

The Montego Bay dancehall veteran has no intentions of letting his incarceration cause him to lose hope for the holidays. That’s at least according to a leaked video, where he is seen dancing and have a good time while behind bars. We could not hear the song he is dancing to in the video, but other inmates could be heard egging him on.

Tommy Lee Sparta has been behind bars since December 14, when police arrested him following a routine stop and search. Cops alleged that they found an illegal 9mm pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition. According to police, he had the weapon in his waistband. If convicted, he is looking at a five-year sentence. He will appear in court next year on January 6, and he will be represented by Donahue Martin and Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares Finson. The case is expected to be called before the Corporate Area Parish court to face the charges.

Tommy Lee Sparta, whose real name is Leroy Russell, has been in and out of trouble with the law this year. He was detained in July and held at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay. Tommy Lee was questioned by police over his alleged connection to gang warfare in the Flankers community. In 2014, he was also detained after police believed he was connected to a lottery scam. He was eventually freed because of a no-case submission. This time police said he is being investigated for other crimes as well.

Those who commented under the video had mixed feelings about Sparta enjoying himself behind bars. Here’s what some of them had to say. “What a pice a hollering when him hear him sentence,” one fan wrote while another added, “Prison anuh bed a roses, the liveth it makes me bawl.”

“Today him nice tomorrow him nuh in di mood, guzu man under vibes today,” one person quipped.