Iggy Azalea Airs Out Playboi Carti’s Side Chick For Leaking Pregnancy

Iggy Azalea is not backing down in the feud with her baby daddy, Playboi Carti.

The latest shot fired by the Australian superstar involves calling out Playboi Carti’s alleged side chick for leaking the news that she was expecting. Iggy Azalea kept her pregnancy under wraps throughout the nine months, even going so far as to put fans off the scent by posting photos and videos of herself with abs so flat that it would be impossible for a baby to be growing behind them. And yet, the rumor mill kept turning, with even the “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” rapper apparently wondering how it began.

In the wake of her break-up with her boyfriend of two years, Playboi Carti, and the subsequent reveal that he has been cheating, the new mom seems to have figured it out. “I have always wondered how it got out last year that I was pregnant and having a boy,” Iggy stated in an Instagram clip directed at the ‘other woman’ known as Brandi. “So, what I’m hearing now is the reason why that came out is because Brandi’s friend, who was getting f***ed in Miami while she was there by my man at the time, got f***ed raw and my man started freaking out, saying, ‘I’m having a boy! I’m having a boy! This can’t happen! She’s gotta take a Plan B!’”

According to Iggy Azalea, this was while she was 5 months along with her son, and Brandi was fully aware that the “M3tamorphosis” rapper had a pregnant girlfriend with whom he lived. The beef between Onyx’s parents is showing no signs of slowing down, with Iggy spilling tons of tea and accusing Carti of being an absentee father.