Iggy Azalea Exposed Playboi Cart For Cheating During Pregnancy, Side Chick Respond

Iggy Azalea went on a rant at Playboi Carti for ditching her and her son’s first Christmas so he can attend an album launch party. She also says that he has treated her “like sh*t” during her pregnancy and has been sleeping with multiple women.

In an Instagram live video, the 30 years old rapper also revealed that Playboi Carti, 24, missed the birth of his son because he wanted to play video games with Lil Uzi, and he has also neglected to sign his son’s birth certificate in spite of her begging him to do so.

“He’s been doing this while I was pregnant, this man didn’t even come to see his son be born. He went to Philly to play PlayStation with Lil Uzi. He thought that was more important than seeing his son be born. I had a scheduled C-section by the way because my son was so big, I could not have a natural birth.”

Iggy Azalea added that because Playboi Carti did not show up for his son’s birth, this caused his fans to speculate that Carti had doubts about the paternity of the child.

The pair shares a son Onyx who was born sometime early 2020, and Iggy Azalea says she has been putting up with Carti as the relationship hanging by a thread, even as he cheated throughout her pregnancy with multiple women. She says she has been led on by Carti with promises of the perfect relationship and home environment for their son.

“I told him you’re going to leave us stranded in LA for Christmas as he goes off for his album party?”

She also claims that Carti was seen online kissing another woman @Brandimarion on Instagram, and it also appears that the two have had an altercation.

“I see this b*tch posting ‘love you’ [imitating smooching sounds]…Yall want to be together be together and how you got him is how you lose him,” she said. She added “you’re not the only one, I could name 6/7 other girls he f**ks,..I’m only exposing you since you wanted to be this in the public Brandy. I would spare the others but please know you’re not the only girl he f-ks.”

Iggy says she and Carti are no longer in a relationship but that she wanted the world to know what kind of person Carti is. She also said she didn’t plan to write a song about what’s happening in her life in relation to her son’s father but that she is angry at the time she has wasted waiting for him to get himself together. “I want the world to know how you really are and maybe you can be accountable and maybe you can be a better dad and do the shit you said you were gonna do because every single part of this was bullshit and every single thing this man said would happen has not happened.”

It also seems like Iggy and the female she named- an Instagram model with 259k followers, had an altercation recently. While Iggy did not share too many details- the young lady also responded by saying she was not a homewrecker. “I would never knowingly be with someone that is in a relationship. EVER.”

She says she met Playboi Carti whose real name is Jordan Carter, in May and she says he had told her he had a son already born but that he and the mother was not together. She says Carti did not cheat on Iggy with her “before meeting him I had no idea of anything about a child. So let’s clear that up, wrong girl for that situation it was definitely someone else that he was with throughout your pregnancy.”

Brandi also denies that she hid from Iggy Azalea in a closet as she caught Carti cheating. However, the IG model claims that it wasn’t her and that Carti also told her about that incident with another girl.

Brandi claims that she has always shown respect to Iggy as the mother of Carti’s son but that after discovering her identity, then “came the harassment and verbal threats, which I did not respond to.”

Brandi further claims that the woman smooching Carti at his album release party is not her.

Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl.

Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess. ? — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I’ve not said anything (and could say much more) for the longest time because I know the net won’t side with me & that I’m hated. But Christmas? And this bitch “proud” of you in her stories? Lmfaooo

I’ve covered for so long hoping you’d do better.

a lot of women relate. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling ass shit that happens at the expense of my son. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section.

I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020