Lil Baby Deletes Instagram Amid More Cheating Rumors, “The internet go for anything”

Lil Baby is tired of the internet toying with his so he is taking a hiatus amid the latest cheating accusation.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby. While he’s been thriving in his music career, securing his first No. 1 album and first Academy nod in the same year, the Atlanta rapper’s romantic life has been a media magnet of sorts. Baby is famously dating Jayda Cheaves, the mother of his second child. Their relationship has notoriously been plagued with breakup rumors and cheating accusations, and most recently, Jayda implored fans to go easy on her for choosing to stay with “The Bigger Picture” rapper.

Lil Baby has primarily blamed “the internet” for exacerbating the consequences of his indiscretions, and now the rapper seems to have given up on social media altogether. Amidst the latest allegation that he cheated on his woman circulating in the form of a leaked video, Baby wrote a farewell tweet to fans after seemingly denying the gossip.

“The internet go for anything Sh*t really sad! #thatsnotme,” Lil Baby wrote on Twitter on December 24th. “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year … I’m Out,” he added in a separate tweet. The rapper deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts after that final message.

Most fans are convinced that Baby’s actions suggest guilt, but it seems his relationship with Jayda may not be on the rocks like they think. The rapper reportedly got his girlfriend two Birkin bags for Christmas. Needless to say, that splurge took a pretty heavy bag. Others are questioning however, if Lil Baby is compensating for all the public embarrassment Jayda endured on his account this year.

How long do you think Lil Baby’s social media hiatus will last?