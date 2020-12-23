Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot and Killed: Reports

Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks was shot dead, making him the latest rapper to fall victim to gun violence.

Yet another violent death in the rap world has been reported. This time one of Bay Area’s most well-known rappers, Cutty Banks, was reportedly shot and killed. According to reports, the shooting occurred last December 19, at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo, California. He was shot right outside of a bank in that area.

An officer who responded to the scene, Michael Haobsh, said that police were called to check out a scene at a Wells Fargo branch, which is located opposite the mall at around 9:30 am after shots were heard. After arriving, officers found a man’s dead body in the parking lot of the bank.

Some eyewitnesses reported seeing a second man who approached the victim on foot before shooting him about five times. He escaped the scene, and no arrests have been made as yet. His death has since been confirmed by his family, but to date, they have still not given the cause of death. However, new police reports have confirmed that the rapper was indeed murdered. The rapper was best known for his 2019 single “Slide.” His collaborative single “Set Trippin” with other Bay Area artists also did well.

My family is hurting right now, and I didn’t even know cause I took a social media break today and now…. prayers up for my cousins. RIP Cuz #CuttyBanks @CuttyBanks408 pic.twitter.com/5bvjcRdsmZ — Future Dr. A.?? (@code_her317) December 20, 2020

Cutty Banks maintained a huge fan following while he was alive, and this was because he openly shared his life with followers. He was also said to have composed some of the most listened to songs and would often collaborate with other artists. At one point, he decided to diversify his portfolio and launched his own clothing line, which included hoodies and T-shirts.