Zoey Dollaz Shares Image Of Bullet-Riddled Car That Saved His Life

Zoey Dollaz has broken his silence amidst getting shot in Miami earlier this month.

The rapper who sustained multiple gunshot wounds about two weeks ago upon entering the Booby Trap strip club in Miami is reportedly in recovery and is asking fans to continue to keep him in their prayers. Zoey Dollaz gave a startling look at the car he was traveling in at the time of the incident on Twitter. In the photos, blood is splattered all over the driver’s side door, which is punctured with multiple bullet holes, much like the windows. Alongside the graphic images, the rapper tweeted, “God works harder than the devil for sure.”

In another post on Twitter and Instagram, Zoey Dollaz thanked his supporters for their well-wishes amid the traumatic event and assured them that he is recovering. “To everybody that reached out to me I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart!” he wrote in the statement. “To everyone that sent out prayers for me, thank you because it worked! Grateful for your support & prayers I needed them! Please continue to pray for me as I go through this healing recovery & get back on my feet & back to doing what I do.

“Beyond grateful and lucky to be alive,” Zoey continued. “It’s very hard for me to get back to everybody that reached out because it’s so many, but I want everyone to know, I am more than thankful for all the love!!!!” Reports say Dollaz was shot on December 9 while he was on his way to the Miami strip club. Earlier that day, he attended Teyana Taylor’s birthday party tweeting prior, “Tonight we drip for my nigg tt @TEYANATAYLOR!!”

Zoey Dollaz was reportedly released from the hospital last week and is currently in crutches, as seen in a photo he shared on Instagram Stories. We wish the rapper a speedy recovery and will continue to keep him in our prayers.