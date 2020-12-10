Zoey Dollaz In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Miami

Zoey Dollaz is reportedly doing well after being shot in Miami last night.

In a year that has been plagued with several incidents of violence in the rap world, reports have emerged that Zoey Dollaz was shot multiple times in Miami. The shooting happened last night, December 9. It was reported by Miami-based journalist Tony Centeno. He said that the rapper was shot while en route to ‘305’s Booby Trap On The River’ strip club.

Thankfully, according to further reports, he is resting in a stable condition. Centeno first broke the news on Twitter. He said, “My sources say Zoey is doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night.” In another Tweet, he said, “My dawg @ZoeyDollaz is a true soulja. I know he’ll pull through and recover quickly. Praying for him and his family.”

My sources say Zoey is doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night. — Tony M. Centeno ??? (@_tonyMC) December 10, 2020

Centeno then updated fans once again via Instagram, “Zoey Dollaz is recovering after he was shot multiple times last night following Teyana Taylor’s birthday party in Miami. Sources say he’s doing ok but I’m keeping him and his family in my prayers.”

Zoey Dollaz is a well-known rapper that has been steadily rising in the rap game. His real name is Elvis Millord and he is a Haitian-American rapper. He’s signed to Future’s Freebandz label. He is most well known for his collaborations with Future, like “A Boogie wit da Hoodie” and other work with Chris Brown, like “Post & Delete”. One of his most successful tracks to date is his 2015 hit “Blow a Check”.

Centeno also said that he hoped the rapper would soon be able to tell the story of what happened. He said, “Hopefully he’ll be well enough to tell us what happened in his own words. Personally, I’d feel better hearing it directly from him than an IG blog.”