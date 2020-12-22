Princess Love Wants A Third Baby With Ray J Amid Pending Divorce

Fans are shocked that Ray J and Princess Love are talking about having a third child in spite of their ongoing divorce.

The couple has had a rollercoaster relationship that was made public through the Love and Hip Hop reality show. Many viewed the parties expose each other’s flaws. Over the course of their relationship, they have had two children, but now it seems that Princess Love wants another baby, and she wants with Ray J.

According to TMZ, an upcoming snippet of the Love & Hip Hop Special “Secrets Unlocked,” which has cast members from the other franchises, Princess hinted that she wouldn’t mind having another baby with Ray J. She also said if that was to happen, they wouldn’t have the baby traditionally.

The clip also shows Princess Love telling Ray J that he never told her he was sorry. The clip also has Erica Mena mentioning she wants to have another baby- when Princess replies, “all you need is sperm to get pregnant.” Ray J then says, “Princess is requesting more of my sperm.” Princess also discloses that she and Ray J have not had sex in over three months as the couple experience marital problems.

Meanwhile, fans of the couple are not reacting nicely, with many calling their behavior “toxic.” One fan said, “another kid and yall not even married no more? Make it make sense.” Another fan said, “more kids more child support.” Another added, “if toxic was a couple for 2020,” as another fan advised Princess, “having kids don’t fix anything.”