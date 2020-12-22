Diddy Spoils His Mother For Her Birthday With $1 Million Check & A Bentley

Diddy just scored himself a nomination for Song of the Year.

Diddy’s father, who was an associate of New York mobster, Frank Lucas, died when the rapper was just 2-years-old, leaving his mom, Janice, to raise him on her own. As a result, the pair formed a tight-knit relationship, which has continued to this day, so it is hardly surprising that Diddy chose to spoil the most important woman in his life when she reached a milestone birthday.

Janice Combs joined the 80 Club on Monday, and the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper made sure that no expense was spared while celebrating. Not only was a lavish dinner held in Mama Combs’ honor, but during the party, she was presented with a cheque for a cool $1 million. As if that was not overwhelming enough, the entrepreneur led his mother outside to meet her brand new Bentley.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” Diddy wrote in his birthday tribute on IG that included a photo of Janice wearing a sequinned outfit with heels and not looking a day over 65.

Diddy is no stranger to hosting grand birthday bashes. Last month, he turned 51 in style as he and some famous friends ventured to the island of Turks and Caicos to celebrate his big day. Guests, including Mary J. Blige and Nas, were treated to cocktails made with Diddy’s own vodka and tequila, danced on the beach, and experienced a spectacular firework display.