Twista Says An Employee Made Offensive Gabourey Sidibe Tweet, Apologize

There was no beating around the bush from Gabourey Sidibe when she dragged rapper Twista after he shared a deeply offensive meme about her. While it’s unclear who made the meme, it definitely can be constituted as cyberbullying as well as fat shaming. The “Slow Jamz” rapper was quick to apologize and remove the meme however, the damage had already been done.

Gabourey Sidibe is best known for her debut role in the 2009 film Precious. The meme showed a side-by-side photo of Sidibe against that of model Bernice Burgos.

Sidibe was tagged as Option A, the woman with no kids, really successful, among other features some would classify as good qualities. As for Burnice, who was labeled as Option B, she had 3 kids with different men, no car, no job, and sleeps on the couch. Twista followed the same line of questioning from the meme when he asked his followers to choose between A or B.

It didn’t take too long for the pacy rapper to eat his words after Gabourey went at him.

“Wow. I um…. gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!” Typed the actress. The rapper removed the post but that didn’t stop persons from expressing just how angry they were under some of his other uploads.

According to The Shade Room, the rapper labeled the incident as an “honest mistake” and added, “I was traveling most of the day when I saw the mistake. I immediately had it taken down. I don’t know her directly but my sincere apologies to her.”

Just a few hours ago the rapper’s account released a statement directed to Gabourey. In the statement, he speaks to just how beautiful he thinks she is and denies making the post himself. According to the statement, an employee uploaded the post.

Sadly, not everyone is buying into the employee blame game. One person wrote, “N__ga stop lying, you know damn you posted that yourself. I don’t know some of y’all celebrities always wanna blame “someone else who work for you” when you messed.”

You can check out what he said below and let us know if you think he personally made the upload.