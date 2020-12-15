Rihanna Reminisces On Totally Changing the Beauty Game

Rihanna says she changed the beauty industry in a big way.

While fans of Rihanna’s music remain desperate for her to get back in the studio, she has been making big moves in beauty and fashion. Her beauty brand, Fenty, has been killing it in the industry since its debut, and Rihanna took a moment to acknowledge her own success in a new Instagram post promoting Fenty’s latest product. Posting a flawless picture of herself to her social media, she captioned the post, “Pro Filt’r foundation changed the beauty game like no other, and we not bout to stop now!! Introducing our brand NEW #PROFILTRPOWDERFOUNDATION.”

She went on to detail the features of her new pressed powder, writing, “I turned my favorite Pro Filt’r Foundation formula into pressed powder perfection!!! Same 50 shades and soft matte finish. Droppin’ on DECEMBER 26”. RiRi’s original foundation made a huge impact on the beauty industry and everyone interested in diverse representation by providing an uncommonly wide range of tones to match anyone’s skin perfectly.

From there, Rihanna went on to expand her products to include eye makeup, lip sets, bronzer, highlighters, and eventually, an entire skincare line. She also continues to slay in the fashion world with her brand SAVAGExFENTY which features lingerie advertised on models of all shapes and sizes. By making inclusivity a staple of her brand, RiRi has only increased her popularity and loyalty to her products by her adoring fans.

In addition to maintaining her status as a high-powered businesswoman, Rihanna has also been keeping up with a love life according to recent rumors that romantically linked her and rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair haven’t officially confirmed rumors that they are dating, but multiple sources suggest that they have been secretly seeing each other for months. They were also spotted together out in NYC earlier this month, so the evidence is stacking up that Rihanna and A$AP have something real going on behind the scenes.