Pop Smoke Is The King Of Soundcloud In 2020

Pop Smoke is the most streamed artist on Soundcloud this year.

Hip-hop music lost a formidable talent this year when Pop Smoke was gunned down in his Los Angeles home in February. The New York rapper who had just released his Meet The Woo 2 EP at the time, was headed to the big leagues for sure before his life was cut short.

After the huge success of his debut studio album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke received more recognition and attained more accomplishments posthumously than he probably could have imagined when he was here. Fans are so perpetually enticed by his sound that even now the rapper is still knocking down accolades. Pop has now claimed the bragging rights for the most streamed artist of the year 2020 on Soundcloud.

The free music streaming platform unveiled its 2020 Playback list and Pop Smoke was named “Top Artist” amassing over 409K followers and more than 191.5 million plays. Of his 65 tracks uploaded to Soundcloud, Pop Smoke’s most streamed was “For The Night” featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby off his posthumous album. The track which now boasts over 680K likes is nearing 50 million streams as the year comes to an end as it is currently displaying 40.9 million plays.

With those numbers, the track is one of the most streamed songs on Soundcloud for 2020 only second to Lil Mosey’s Blueberry Faygo which is featured for its 54.6 million plays. Currently, “For The Night” is also in the Top 50 on Year-End Hot 100 songs while his album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is in the Top 10 on the Year-End Billboard 200 Album chart.