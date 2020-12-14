Boss Move! DaniLeigh Buys Her Family A House In The Dominican Republic

Danileigh just made a boss move and copped a house for her family in her native Dominican Republic.

The buying of a house is still one of the biggest accomplishments anyone could hope for, and singer DaniLeigh has finally done so. While DanLeigh spends much of her time in the states, her rich Latin blood runs deep and can never be denied. No wonder she decided to make her first house purchase in the Dominican Republic. The singer took some time to show off her brand family home to her Instagram followers.

“BIG BOSSS?? Guysssssss I really bought my family a crib in DR,” she wrote in the caption. “Mannn thank u GOD for choosing me … I work so hard and this is what I do it for.. I wrote in my notes that I wanna buy a crib 2020 & I JUST made itttt.”

The multistory house definitely seems like a palace, with its elegant staircase, huge windows, and wonderful garden area.

The singer/model has not eased up since landing on the scene a few years ago. Her debut project title, The Plan, housed the lead single “Lil Bebe,” which helped to put the singer on the radar of many major labels and ultimately more fans. She recently dropped her follow-up project MOVIE, which featured PartyNextDoor, Queen Naija, Gunna, Yella Beezy, Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby, and Fivio Foreign.

Over the last couple of months, her name has been buzzing in the media for more than just music. At the start of the year, DaniLeigh was rumored to be involved with rapper Dababy. The two added more flame to that fire when they released their collaborative song called “Levi High.” They had denied their romance for more of the year until just a couple of weeks ago, and boy, do they look cozy.

It seems Danileigh is ending 2020 on a high with a new home, a new album, and a new man.