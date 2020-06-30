DaniLeigh Shares Selfie Getting Cozy With Boo DaBaby In Bed

DaniLeigh is staking her claim on her new boo DaBaby despite drama with his baby mama MeMe.

The DaniLeigh and DaBaby dating rumor mill is not going to slow down anytime soon if the Latina artist keeps posting pics like these. The question of “are they or aren’t they?” has followed DaBaby and DaniLeigh for the last few months. It all began last year when DaniLeigh choreographed the music video for DaBaby’s single “Bop”, and then developed into the pair releasing a single of their own, “Levi High.”

When quarantine came into effect, it looked like the two were isolating together, leaving fans even more convinced that there was a new couple on the scene. The assumption gained even more momentum after DaBaby’s baby mama, MeMe, alleged that DaniLeigh was obsessed with her and had blocked her on social media.

While D&D has remained hush about their possible relationship, they were spotted arm in arm in Beverly Hills just a few days ago. They say a picture speaks a thousand words. Now, fans have even more words (most of them questions) about the newest pic that the “Dominican Mami” singer has posted on the ‘gram. A photo appeared on her IG Story of the 25-year-old laying in bed with her arm above her head, clutching the hand of a tattooed man. Could it be the “Rockstar” rapper? DaniLeigh left no caption on the photo, leading to fans making up their own opinions while attempting to analyze the ink on the male’s arm.

It seems that social media isn’t so on board with the potential romance as DaBaby is currently expecting a baby with someone else. Many comments have labeled DaniLeigh as merely a side chick.