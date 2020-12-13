Dancehall Artist I-Octane Involved In Car Accident, Show Canceled

I-Octane show in California was forced to cancel as the deejay was involved in a car accident.

The dancehall singjay had a close brush with death and is giving thanks for life after he was involved in a vehicular accident early this morning, December 13. I-Octane seems to be doing fine following the accident which happened in San Diego, California. It appears that this was the second time for the night that he escaped death though he didn’t say what was the first incident.

Using Instagram to connect with his fans he said, “MISS DEATH TWICE IN ONE NIGHT JAH JAH GIVE THANKS CAUSE AH NUH MY TIME YET.” He also shared a picture of a red vehicle that was wrecked. He added, “MI AND DI G DEM UP STILL GIVE PRAYS.”

From the looks of the vehicle, I-OCtane narrowly avoided death. A short video clip of another vehicle shows that the airbags were deployed. In the video, a female is seen showing a brown car where she states, “Some car like hit me and I just lost control.” His colleagues were quick to send their support.

Spice said, “JAH KNOW. Be careful bredda God is in control,” while Foota Hype said, “Mi bombocl#$t careful rasta,” and Ding Dong Ravers added, “Jah jah.” His fans also expressed similar sentiments and urged the deejay to be careful.

The “Banga Fone” singer has been in the US for several months and was scheduled to perform at an event in California last night. The show was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. He shared that he still decided to attend the after-party. The accident seems to have taken place after that event. He shared a clip of himself having a ball at the after-party. He captioned it

“MY SHOW CANCELLED BECAUSE OF COVID 19 LAST NIGHT IN SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA BUT MI STILL DID AFI SING DI GYAL DEM SONG ‘NEXT’ AT DI AFTER PARTY STAR YO DI GYAL DEM COME OUT STAR…. ANYWAY SAN DIEGO CA ME AND TOP RANKS. ENT AGO PUT ON BACK DI SHOW ASAP STAY TUNE BETTA DAYS COMING NEXT VIDEO COMING SOON.”

Thankfully he seems to be fine following the incident.