The Grammys Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish Over Free Hosting Of Pre-Show Party

As if the Grammy’s can’t catch a break from bad publicity towards the end of 2020, news broke today that the Recording Academy had the audacity to ask popular comedian Tiffany Haddish to host the show – free of charge.

On Thursday, the actress and comedian called out the Grammy for being disrespectful with their offer to work without compensation. It got even worse- the Recording Academy expected Haddish to fund the cost of her hair and make-up and wardrobe costs for the Livestreamed Grammy Awards pre-telecast to be held in January. The Grammys is usually a glamourous affair and requires the best of the best and the latest fashion. It also requires various outfits change would rack up a pretty penny for Haddish.

“All of that would have come out of my pocket,” she said. Haddish, who is nominated for a Grammy in the best comedy album category for her Netflix special “Black Mitzvah” said, “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

While hosting the Grammys might be something many might latch onto for the exposure, Haddish said, “I was like the exposure is amazing, but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking and as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not ok.”

Meanwhile, Interim President of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. sent apologies to Haddish. In an Instagram video posted late Thursday, he said he was unaware that Haddish was approached and that the offer made to her was disrespectful.

“Unfortunately and without me knowing, the talent booker working for the academy told Ms Haddish that we wouldn’t even cover her costs while she hosted this event. To me that was wrong. I’m frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment. It was in poor taste and it’s disrespectful.”

He also said he has dealt with the incident and sounds as if he has personally apologized to Haddish. “I expressed my regret and displeasure about how this went down and how this was handled.”