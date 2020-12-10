Vybz Kartel Shows Support To Majah Hype Amid Backlash Over Abuse Allegation

Vybz Kartel is showing Majah Hype some support amid serious allegations of abuse coming from his ex.

Caribbean comedian Majah Hype is getting support from an unlikely source following the release of an additional four tapes starring his ex-fiance Latisha Kirby. Majah Hype had been labeled public enemy number one by scores of people, following his wife’s decision to out him as an abuser. The comedian took to Instagram a few days after social media caught wind of the accusation to clear the air and offer proof that his wife had been unfaithful on numerous occasions.

The nearly 1 hour long Instagram LIVE session felt much like a PowerPoint presentation, as Hype went through a number of raunchy images taken from Kirby’s phone. He was previously accused of leaking an explicit video of his estranged wife and another man engaging in sexual activities in a bathroom. A total of 4 additional videos have surfaced online, leaving many to conclude that Majah Hype is the mastermind behind the act.

The new, raunchy details have seemingly swayed public opinion on the topic. Persons who were previously bashing the entertainer have seemingly taken a step back to reassess the new evidence provided. Those who had been quiet throughout the initial stages of the ordeal have now stepped up to throw their support behind the comedian.

King of The Dancehall Vybz Kartel is now openly siding with the accuser, following Hype’s most recent Instagram LIVE session. During the session, a usually talkative Majah remained tightlipped and instead used a number of songs to comment on the situation at hand. One such song was Vybz Kartel’s “Then You… And Me,” which appeared on his album To Tanesha.

“Gwaan wul it fam @majahhype as one gone, one Born!! #thenyouandme,” came the caption from Vybz Kartel below a video exert of Majah spinning the track.

“Love and respect general,” came the reply from the comedian in the comment section.

Vybz Kartel has faced similar accusations of abuse in the past. At the start of 2010, Gaza Kim, who was a member of Vybz Kartel’s now-defunct Portmore Empire, was allegedly beaten by Kartel and his cronies. Vybz Kartel denied any involvement in such an act and crafted “Pure Love Mi Give Gal” on the Street Vybz Riddim to plead his innocence.

Could this be the reason Vybz Kartel is supporting Majah Hype, or is it simply to promote his music? Let us know what you think.