Post Malone Gave Away Crocs At His High School After Selling Out Within Hours

Crocs might seem like an unconventional shoe brand for a rapper to partner with, but Post Malone is an unconventional guy.

According to TMZ, the rapper and singer now has his own line of the garden-shoe inspired kicks, and decided to test them out by gifting a pair to every student and faculty member at his old high school in Grapevine, Texas. The shoes, which have been dubbed the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, sold out within a few hours of hitting the cyber shelves on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop Post from securing a pair for everyone at Grapevine High School.

The high school is estimated to have about 1900 students and around 100 teachers, so Post easily covered over 2000 pairs of shoes.

The principal of Grapevine, Alex Fingers, made an announcement to the students and staff earlier in the week to let everyone know that Post Malone wanted to recognize their hard work and efforts to give back to the community by gifting them with a pair of his newly released Crocs. Reports suggest that a Google document was shared with students and teachers so that everyone could record their shoe size and be sure to receive a pair that fit.

Principal Fingers took to Twitter after the event to shout out Post once again, writing, “Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success! #ThanksPosty #Posty.”

While the gesture at his old high school was already an impressive act of kindness, Post didn’t stop there. He also gave away thousands more pairs of his new shoes all over the world and partnered with an organization called Musicians on Call to get his footwear to volunteers and frontline healthcare workers, all of whom are in desperate need of some extra care and recognition as they tirelessly battle the coronavirus pandemic.