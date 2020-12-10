DaBaby’s Ex Covers Up Tattoo Of His Name As He Goes Public With DaniLeigh

DaBaby’s ex appears to be finally moving on as he flaunts his relationship with DaniLeigh on the Gram.

Many people have gotten the name of their significant other tattooed on their body, but unlike ink, relationships don’t always last. DaBaby’s baby mama, MeMe, is now experiencing that as she had gotten the rapper’s name tatted on her finger back when the pair were in the throes of romance but has since covered it up in the wake of him going public with his new relationship.

MeMe’s name first came up when the “Rockstar” rapper was rumored to be vibing with DaniLeigh, with whom he had recorded the track “Levi High.” The couple’s budding romance was met with accusations of Dani being a homewrecker, and it looked like things were over by the fall, with the “Easy” singer writing on the ‘gram, “That man was 100% single ‘to me’ when we started…” But it seems as though time has healed all wounds, and DaBaby and Dani are officially back on, having even gone Insta Official with California native posting a photo of herself hugging the rapper from behind with the caption, “My baby. Idc.”

While fans were pleased about the couple’s reunion, MeMe was not, sneakily writing on her IG Story, “I DON’T post him, I be with him in real life.” In addition to threatening “Ima get him,” MeMe turned the camera on herself, and fans noticed that she had covered up the tattoo of DaBaby’s name on the ring finger on her right hand, with a feather now present instead.