Buju Banton Wins MOBO Award For Best Reggae Act

Buju Banton wins the 2020 MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act.

After a 2-year break, The MOBO Awards came back with a star-studded musical lineup and plenty of awards to issue out to a couple of lucky winners. The show was available for streaming on December 9, from the official MOBO Awards Youtube channel. The night brought about huge wins for the likes Wizkid, Burna Boy, Headie One, and Ella Mai. For most Caribbean nationals their focus was aimed at the categories of Best Reggae Act and Best International Act, in which quite a few Jamaican acts were nominated.

Burna Boy would go on to secure the win for the Best International Act, beating the likes of Popcaan, Shenseea, Koffee, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Roddy Rich, Rema, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and Lil Baby.

The Best Reggae Act for 2020 was handed to Buju Banton, who is also nominated for a Grammy at the upcoming award show set for January. Banton triumphed over his fellow Jamaican entertainers Popcaan, Koffee, Protoje, and Lila Iké.

The “Blessed” deejay took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and the organizers of the UK-based awards show. He also expressed his vision for the continuation of positive musical outputs.

“I thank the @moboawards committee, but most of all I thank everyone who has supported me and continues to support me. Let’s continue to allow music to do its job as the great healer, teacher, comforter and above all the restorative force that propels human beings to higher height,” he wrote.

Another dancehall act that was present at the show was Stylo G. He did not win an award, neither was he nominated, however, he clearly left his mark on the thousands tuning in, with a truly energetic closing set.

Hats off to Buju Banton and all the other winners and nominees at this year’s virtual award show.