Burna Boy, Wizkid, Buju Banton win Big At 2020 MOBO, Full List Of Winners

Several of our faves raked in the top awards at the British based Mobo Awards, which celebrates music of black origin since 1996.

The show returned after a two year hiatus in 2018 when the organizer Kanya King said it wouldn’t be keeping. Among those winning big this year are Young T & Bugsey’s ‘Don’t Rush’, which has taken Tik Tok by storm.

The most coveted award went to Burna Boy for Best International Act. 2020 has been a good year for the Nigerian singer who has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and Sam Smith as he launched his career appeal outside of his native Nigeria. Among those who were nominated for the award are Drake, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Popcaan, Roddy Ricch, Rema, Shenseea, Summer Walker, H.E.R, and Lil Baby.

His fellow Nigerian Wizkid took home the best African song, which also featured strong competition from nominees Tiwa Savage, Davido, Fireboy DML, Rema, Master KG, Adekunle Gold, NSG, Afro B, Stoneboy, and Shatta Wale. Meanwhile, the best album award for 2017- 2019 went to Ella Mai’s Ella Mai.

This year’s Inspiration award went to Sir Steve McQueen, who is a movie director and renowned for his series Small Axe currently airing on the BBC. This award was last held by the likes of Idris Elba. McQueen, who is London born, says the award is an extraordinary prize he cherishes, and it epitomizes his show – “…when people didn’t want to recognize us, we recognized ourselves…”

Recognition of talent from people of African descent has been a bone of contention as racism has been alleged for other international award shows like the Grammys blatantly snubbing Black talent even when it is exceptional as recognized by fans.

This year several creators and artists of Black music were shunned by the Grammys, and no reasonable explanation as to why the best music from Black artists were not nominated or selected for consideration.

Many bestselling acts like Drake, The Weeknd, and many Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall acts like Popcaan have been left off of the list, which has set off fans against the Grammys.

The Mobo awards was streamed live via Youtube from the Wembley Arena and featured a live performance from Stylo G, who performed his hits X5, Dumpling and Oh Lawd.

Meanwhile the other notable winners of this year’s MOBO awards are –

Best Male act – Headie One

Best female act- Mahalia

Album of the Year- Nine’s Crabs in a Bucket

Video of the Year- NSG’s Lupita (directed by Kevin Hudson

Best R&B/ Soul Act – Mahalia

Best Hip Hop Act- Nines

Best Gospel act- CalledOut Music

Best Jazz act- Ego Ella May

Best producer – JAE5

Best newcomer – Aitch

Best performance in a tv show/film – Michael Ward

Best Grime act- Jme

Best Media personality – Chunkz

Best reggae act – Buju Banton

Best international act – Burna Boy

Best African act – Wizkid