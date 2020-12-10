Boosie Associate Mo3’s Murder Suspect Arrested In Dallas

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Boosie Badazz associate Mo3.

As the hip-hop community continues to wade in waves of unrest due to the recent killings of its young artists, many are praying that the outbreak of violence will cease sooner than later. Dallas rapper Mo3 was hunted down and executed in broad daylight on the city’s Interstate 35E in November. After being pursued by his killer, Mo3 ended up in a crash that caused him to abandon his vehicle and flee on foot, but it wasn’t long until the assailant caught up to him and opened fire in a brazen attack.

The Dallas police has reportedly arrested a murder suspect in connection with the case. A 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White was charged with first-degree murder after a witness identified him as the killer when police sent out photos of the suspect and requested help from the public to bring him in.

An arrest warrant was issued for White on Tuesday (Dec. 8), and he was taken into custody on Wednesday. White reportedly has a prior record and was consequently slapped with charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well. A bond will reportedly be set by the magistrate.

Mo3 was affiliated with rapper Lil Boosie who was also shot in Dallas in November while in town for the departed rapper’s tribute. The Baton Rouge rapper who was shot on his birthday is still recovering and is currently wheelchair-bound. There have been no updates on Boosie’s shooting investigation, and that suspect appears to still be at large. However, many are of the belief that the incidents are connected, which means any progress in one case might assist the other.