Summer Walker Launches Own Record Label Ghetto Earth Records

Summer Walker means serious business as the sultry R&B artist announces the launch of her own music label called Ghetto Earth Records.

The pregnant ‘Over it’ singer is using her skills and platform to help other artists break out into the music industry. As a platinum-selling artist says, the name of the record label comes from her own convictions of what an ideal living environment earth should be. “I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto,” she told Billboard.

Summer Walker says she plans to use the label to give artists signed to it the freedom to create as they are inspired. “I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life.”

So far, one artist is signed to the label – singer/songwriter NO1-NOAH, who was featured on her “SWV” and “White Tee.”

Noah says he is excited to join the label. “I’m excited to show people my music and what I have to offer. “I feel like being on Summer’s team, Ghetto Earth Records, is the right home for me to be as creative as possible as an artist. She’s really understanding of what a true artist is, as she is one herself. I’m free to create here, and it’s always a great feeling as an artist to be able to make music for a team that gets the sound that you’re trying to create.”

Summer Walker is definitely showing her entrepreneur side as she strikes out on a new venture while also being six months pregnant.