Cardi B Reveals Her Secret Hack To Look Thicker In High School

Cardi B is exposing her old teenage beauty hacks on social media.

We’ve all come to know Cardi B as an outspoken unfiltered personality who never ceases to amaze us. When the rapper isn’t using her candor to tell on other people, she uses it to tell on herself. Cardi has a lot of fans around the world, including teenagers who look up to her, and on Tuesday afternoon, she shared something with them that probably made them feel not only closer to her but not much different from her either.

Back in high school, Cardi B wasn’t as voluptuous as we know her today, and she’s admitted that she was naturally thin. However, to offset her lacking bum (see what I did there), the rapper says she used to wear several layers of clothes to increase her assets in the eyes of the beholder. “It’s the fact that I used to put 2 thick ass tights under my jeans in Highschool to make my ass look fatter and nobody ever clock the tea,” Cardi said, revealing that no one ever caught onto her hack for her entire high school career.

Fans didn’t make Cardi feel alone in her strange tactics though, telling her, “Lmao bih didn’t we all” and “thnx for the tip sis.” The tweet incited a thread themed with wholehearted laughter but another common item among the discussion was similar anecdotes. As it turns out, Cardi’s hack is one of a mountain of things that people admitted to doing in high school. One fan even spilled the tea that she used to stuff her bra with shoulder pads.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi B has spoken out about how slender she used to be. As you may know, the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s petite woes are now a thing of the past, but she revealed in a GQ interview in 2018 that it’s because she got illegal butt injections when she was 21 – something she wouldn’t recommend. However, she says at the time, “I did not have enough meat on my body—if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my ass.”

All is well that ends well, I guess.

It’s the fact that I used to put 2 thick ass tights under my jeans in Highschool to make my ass look fatter and nobody ever clock the tea.???? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 8, 2020

Lmao bih didn’t we all pic.twitter.com/x3SpfmG86P — bri ? (@DearBelcalis) December 8, 2020

Every skinny girl I knew in HighSchool did this you couldn’t tell them nothing lol they got that (Apple Bottom) in no time lol — ? ??????3?????? ? (@KeepIt3Stacks) December 8, 2020