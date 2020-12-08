Jayda Cheaves Shade Lil Baby For Allegedly Cheating With Porn Star Ms. London

It seems Jayda Cheaves is not impressed following Lil Baby’s cheating scandal.

Lil Baby’s 26th year hasn’t started in the best way as an adult film actress has alleged that he paid her $16,000 for sex. Ms. London took to Twitter, where she stated that “the best d*** I ever had came from a millionaire” and proceeded to mention Jayda’s name, claiming that she would never leave him. Despite “The Bigger Picture” rapper accusing Ms. London of lying and throwing his name around to gain clout, the porn star shared a supposed DM from him in which he wrote, “What’s the point of paying if you do all that!! You f***in the game up!! If I pay for p**** youn supposed to speak on it. That’s bad business mama.”

It appears as though Jayda, who has been dating the Atlanta artist since 2016, is pissed because she tweeted, “Tryna f*** up the brand. You bad for business.” The 23-year-old confirmed that her remark was directed at her baby daddy after a fan said, “I hope u not defending that n****,” and she replied with, “F*** NO GIRL.”

For this part, Lil Baby has denied the cheating allegations, claiming that he was with Jayda the entire time he celebrated his 26th birthday in Vegas. His tweets, which ranged from telling people to “stop this desperate s***” to “when s*** going good watch for the devil,” have since been removed. His reference to things going well may have been a nod to Forbes recently naming him on their “Top 30 Under 30” list of individuals who have shown their ability to propel the future of the music industry.

While Jayda seems to be playing hardball, fans reckon that this won’t cause her and Lil Baby to go their separate ways, with one alleging that the rapper will be gifting her a few Birkin bags to calm her down.

