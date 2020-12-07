Soul Legend Dionne Warwick Trolls The Weeknd & Chance the Rapper

Dionne Warwick is trolling artists on Twitter and they love it.

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has joined the Twitterverse and she is fitting in unbelievably well. Since becoming a ‘tweeter’ as she calls it, Dionne has been coming for artists left and right with a new kind of trolling that they appear to appreciate very much.

Chance The Rapper was one of Dionne’s early victims after her curiosity about why his name left nothing to the imagination led her to question it openly on the platform. “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” she tweeted. “I am now Dionne the Singer.”

The rapper replied with glee telling Dionne he was psyched she knew who he was. “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!” he wrote. The singer responded with a proposition that no one saw coming, “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you,” Dionne tweeted back.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. ????? https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you ?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

Warwick seems to be a fan of the rapper too seeing as she said her favorite song right now is “Holy” by Chance and Justin Bieber. Fans would definitely be thrilled if the iconic singer and rapper do a song together.

The Weeknd was next as according to Dionne, “If you have ‘The’ in your name I’m coming for you. I need answers today.” She tweeted the Canadian singer, “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd.” The “Blinding Lights” singer was so stoked that Dionne mentioned him that he didn’t care about being roasted. “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day,” The Weeknd tweeted.

Dionne did eventually clarify that she was only jesting, whether it needed to be said or not. “It’s all in good fun. Of course I am just kidding. Those talented young men were good sports & very respectful! Enjoy your Sunday. Stay kind.” Artists have been fangirling all over the place over Dionne Warwick acknowledging them on Twitter. Even Taylor Swift gushed over her mention telling the iconic singer, “I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well.”

Warwick went on to verify in a video she posted that she was in fact the one behind all her tweets contrary to what “naysayers” have alleged. The singer says her niece taught her how to use Twitter and she is “getting very very very good at it.” Alongside the video debunking the rumor she wrote, “Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks.”

Well, this should be interesting.

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day ??????? https://t.co/uO9e0h067q — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020