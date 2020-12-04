Lil Uzi Vert Gifted JT A Custom Brabus G-Wagon Truck For Her Birthday

Lil Uzi Vert treat his girl JT to a new Brabus Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV for her birthday.

City Girls rapper JT was serving a whole lot of good looks and great vibes on her 28th birthday. Her beau Lil Uzi Vert decided to serve something dark and matte for her big day when he got her G Wagon fully customized, because that’s what good boyfriends do. The custom Brabus Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons retail for a starting price of around $550K. That’s $400k more expensive than the standard G Wagons, so Uzi really showed out.

The Philly rapper ensured that his detailing crew went all out on the ride. Uzi is known for his love of everything automobile, and he always gets them retrofitted. Therefore, his girl definitely has to be swagged out too. Aside from the new paint job, the Wagon was fitted with new rims and an iced out grill plate showing the initials “JT.”

JT was more than excited about the upgrade and took to social media to share her reaction. “I simply asked for my car to be wrapped matte black & it came back like this,” she wrote with watery-eyed emojis. “the one & only 4×4 NEW body with the Brabus kit!!!!! Pull up G WAG 63!!!!!! thanks lil [saturn emoji].”

Between the social media shades of Uzi being a “f**k boy” countered by him mentioning her name on wax, it has been hard trying to decide whether these two are actually a couple.

While speaking to Charlamagne Tha God some months ago, JT said that there was no sort of romantic ties between her and Uzi when asked if she had broken up with him.

“I did not,” she said. “I didn’t break up with him. We never was … What the f__k is wrong with you? I didn’t break up with nobody. That’s the only thing. I didn’t break up with him. It’s not like that! It’s like the internet blow up everything. The internet blows up everything. I ain’t gonna lie.”

Last month, the Eternal Atake rapper shared an image of himself and JT, which sent fans wild. Sadly, it was quickly dismissed as an old pic by the City Girls member.

No matter what their relationship status is, her customized truck is definitely a nice way to ring in her 28th birthday. Later in the even the “Flewed Out” rapper snapped a few photos from a plane before heading to a private party with a close group of friends. Her IG Story shows that the evening consisted of dinner, a lavish birthday cake, and gifts.