Larsa Pippen Returns Home To Scottie Pippen After Malik Beasley’s Drama

It seems like Larsa Pippen is hoping Scottie will give her another chance.

The Real Housewives of Miami star must have a pretty strong constitution considering the amount of drama and humiliation she has endured over the past few weeks. Her tell-all interview with Hollywood Raw about the Kardashians had even the Calabasas family, who are known for being all about scandal, claiming that Larsa was just looking for attention after she alleged that Kanye West was jealous of her relationship with his wife Kim, and as such turned the entire clan against her.

Being a fairly attractive woman in her mid-40s, who has just exited a 20-year marriage, Larsa understandably wants to get back into the dating game, but her most recent romance has done nothing to dull that glaring spotlight. Much like the father of her children, the Chicago native went for another NBA player — Malik Beasley. Photos of the pair holding hands emerged, with it only to be revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves player is actually married with a 1-year-old son! Shortly after, Malik’s missus, Montana Yao, filed for divorce, with all eyes on Larsa, who claims she was under the impression that the 24-year-old was ending his marriage.

Following all the mayhem, Larsa has now been spotted, bags in hand, returning to her Miami home where her ex, Scottie Larsen, reportedly is. The couple’s divorce was finalized two years ago, but perhaps she is trying to get the former Chicago Bulls star on her side, considering that their son, Scottie Jr., has expressed his disappointment.

