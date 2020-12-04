Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg For $20 Million Over Instagram Ban

Boosie Badazz is suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20 million while labeling his Instagram ban, racist.

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz lost his original Instagram account in August of this year. A top tier rapper like Lil Boosie is not known for begging yet, the seizure showed a different side of him as he called on the platform’s owner, Mark Zuckerberg, to reinstate his page. That didn’t happen, and the “Wipe It Down” rapper was forced to start a brand new one.

The Baton Rouge rapper is still not happy about how it all went down, and as such, he’s planning to take the social media CEO to court. He is currently seeking a 20 million dollar payout to cover the losses he has and continues to incur from the lost account. He’s also pretty upset that he’s also not able to go live on the new one he started, which ultimately means a greater loss for the rapper/businessman. He’s also calling Zuckerberg a racist, hinting that the hard penalties he received happened only because he is black.

It isn’t much of a secret that Boosie’s IG LIVE sessions were much like online strip clubs before his account was removed. The rapper had been warned and suspended on numerous occasions by the platform before the final blow.

Boosie Badazz’s counter to those points is that other persons, presumably white, were doing the same if not worst on their accounts yet, they are still fully operational. He didn’t provide any names of the persons he witnessed. The social media giants apparently didn’t state the exact reasons for closing the account, and thus, Boosie may just have an angle to work with.

Boosie’s revelations while talking to Dj Vlad are always interesting, and this time is no different. Do you think Boosie has the legal muscle to win such a case against the multi-billionaire?