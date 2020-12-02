Rosh Rebel Drops Off “Lockdown With Me” Visual

Rosh Rebel released the music video for “Lockdown With Me” and fans are gushing about how steamy it gets.

After her noticeable social media hiatus, the Yellow Boss has made a very sexy return. Much to the delight of her fans, Rosh Rebel has finally dropped off some hot new visuals for her recently released banger “Lockdown With Me.” The Yellow Massive got into a tizzy when the surprise release premiered on World A Reggae last night.

The powerhouse vocalist showed off her artistic diversity in the execution of the video project getting involved in several aspects of the production. The ‘Yellow Boss’ as she’s regarded by fans definitely came through to represent in the video that was directed by Rosh Rebel herself, C.O.S Media, and KALI GRN.

Rosh serenades her lockdown bae in a picturesque amber scene brought to life by sophisticatedly arranged flora. The on-screen couple cannot keep their hands off each other in this quarantine-life flick that is an ode to love languages. As the sweet sound of Rosh Rebel’s pristine vocals assures “Mi love it when yuh lockdown with me baby,” the songstress and her love interest are seen relishing quality time and physical touch.

The set was also designed by the video directors and artistes KALI GRN and Rosh Rebel. In the picture, the singer dons a thick dreadlock style that was handwoven by – yes, you guessed it – again, herself.

Rebel’s latest release was produced by German duo, DJ Densen and .MLND for the Lockdown Riddim which features artists like Lutan Fyah and more. “Lockdown With Me” was originally released in September and since then the music video has been highly requested. Fans are now watching with their jaws dropped because who thought Rosh Rebel would turn up the sex appeal like this.

Trust, Rosh Rebel goes bananas in the “Lockdown With Me” video.