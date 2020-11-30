Nicki Minaj Let Her Son Say Hi To The Barbz In Sweet Voice Note

Nicki Minaj is one step closer to introducing her baby boy to her fans.

It’s been almost two months since Nicki Minaj became a mama, but the rapstress has yet to show off any pics of her young son. While both little one’s name and face have remained a mystery, Nicki did share some of the cuteness that she is experiencing on the daily by posting a Twitter voice note in which he can be heard cooing.

“Say hi to the Barbz, papa bear. Say hi,” the “Megatron” rapper says sweetly. “Whatcha doin’? Say something. Aww, you said hi to the Barbz? Good boy.” The Barbz themselves seemed super pleased to be addressed by the infant as the tweet has since accumulated over 146,000 likes and 31,400 retweets.

This Thanksgiving was Nicki Minaj’s first as a mom, and she chose to commemorate the occasion with a little liquor. “Making Pina Coladas & Margaritas as well,” she wrote on her Instagram story after telling her fans that she was preparing to make dinner for the holiday. “This will b my first time drinking since pushing my lil Papa bear out.”

In addition to full-time motherhood, the 37-year-old has also been vocal about the latest Grammys controversy. Many were shocked that The Weeknd was completely overlooked by the Recording Academy despite having a best-selling album that broke records.

Following the snub, Nicki Minaj, who has never won a Grammy herself, tweeted about her accolades while saying that she didn’t win a Grammy for Pink Friday possibly because of her race.