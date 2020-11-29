Gervonta Davis Caught Tekashi 6ix9ine In The Club Lacking, Things Got Tense

Tensions run high in the club last night when Gervonta Davis and Tekashi 6ix9ine crossed path.

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine just can’t stay out of the news for too long. Video has emerged of the rapper looking to stand up to a challenge from boxing champ, Gervonta “Tank” Davis at a Brooklyn New York strip club. Not much is known about why the two seemingly had a clash, but the video shows high tension between the pair.

Davis is no stranger to street life and hails from West Baltimore, where he said it was either death or boxing. He’s dominated since choosing the latter. It’s a fight that Tekashi couldn’t win, considering Davis is a four-time world champion in two weight classes. He’s the WBA (Regular) lightweight title champ since 2019 and has held the WBA (Super) super featherweight title since October 2020.

In the video, Davis is seen being held back from approaching Tekashi 6ix9ine. In his Instagram stories, Davis later explained he just can’t stand snitches. 6ix9ine is perceived this way in the rap world since he helped prosecutors in infiltrating Nine Trey, an East Coast offshoot of the Bloods. He gave up the gang after he was arrested for racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in an attempted murder. He pleaded guilty in January. He was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release in a Manhattan federal.

Since his release from prison because of the Coronavirus earlier this year, he’s been widely regarded as the most infamous snitch in hip hop’s history but that didn’t forced him to keep a low profile. His image as rap’s snitch seems like something Davis simply can’t let slide.