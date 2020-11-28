Dr. Dre Handed Estranged Wife Nicole Another Loss In Their Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre continues his winning streak in court as he and his estranged wife Nicole Young continues their divorce battle.

Nicole Young and Dr. Dre called their 20-year marriage quit earlier this year, and so far, the divorce proceedings have been pretty interesting to watch. It’s hard not to be when one is talking about one of the richest men in the world. Dre’s work as a rapper, producer, plus his earnings from Beats By Dre has all led to the fattening of his pocket. Nicole and Dre have two adult kids between them, so this is definitely the perfect time to split if it had been a longtime desire to so so.

Earlier in the year, Nicole Young asked for a large wad of cash to continue the lifestyle she has been accustomed to for years under the care of her now estranged husband. However, the money request has not yet been granted. Sadly for Young, that is not the only snag she has picked up since the start of the divorce proceedings.

A couple of weeks ago, Young fired a security company hired by Dr. Dre. However, her hands were bound by the court when it came time for a new one since she was unable to spend more than what Dre was paying the previous. Another ‘L’ came when her legal team’s request to have the court look into the remainder of the legal fees being processed sooner than later was outright denied.

Her latest loss took place when she tried to get Dre sanctioned for allegedly withholding information such as tax documents, presumably as a way have the case running longer than it normally would. This would ultimately see Young burning through her money in legal fees. The attempt to sanction the producer was shut down by the judge.

Documents obtained by The Blast reads, “The Court further finds the imposition of sanctions, at this stage, and given the events here, is deemed unwarranted.”

So much for the smooth start, this divorce seemed to have. Apparently, we could be witnesses to a pretty long and bitter back and forth between these two for the next coming months.