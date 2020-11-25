Megan Thee Stallion Creates Viral Dance Craze With “Body” Video

Megan Thee Stallion creates a viral social media dance craze after dropping star-studded “Body” video

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t necessarily ask anyone to put their bodies to the test when she released the music video for her track “Body” off her Good News album. Yet, TikTok and other social media users have been getting in on the newly formed-now viral “Body” challenge to show just how good they can perform the signature dance move.

The rapper has had a lot to battle this year, but her core supporters seem to always have her back when the time matters most. No wonder she was able to secure celebrity appearances from the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, and Blac Chyna in order to celebrate the loveliness of all females, no matter their body-types. The star-studded features definitely add to the aesthetics of the rump-shaking anthem, but it’s the choreography that currently has fans going wild.

One move in particular, which starts around the one-minute mark, sees Meg and her team of dancers twerking their entire bodies in one go. It’s something that is better viewed and experienced than described. Megan fans all over the world have been sharing their take on the moves choreographed by JaQuel Knight, and some definitely shows that they could have been included in the video.

“Body” currently holds the number 2 position on the Youtube trending chart with over 14 million views. Fans have been picking their favorites from her 17 track album. Therefore, it should be interesting to see how well the project charts when the numbers are revealed in the next couple of days.

