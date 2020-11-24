Warner Music & Audiomack Signed New Licensing Deal For Jamaican & African Artists

Warner Music Group and artist-first music streaming platform Audiomack are partnering to make the label’s vast music catalogue from artistes in Jamaica, Canada, and Africa, available on the streaming service for the first time ever.

Audiomack has been growing rapidly in Jamaica and the Caribbean as one of the few DSPs available in the region. Its artist-friendly interface makes it the most popular platform for growing artists, especially in Jamaica, where the streaming service continues to show its commitment. Continuing on their good track record, they have erected Billboards across the island: Kingston, Montego Bay. They have also launched Audiomack Caribbean on socials and will be hosting a special series, geared at highlighting local talent (coming soon).

The new deal with Warner Music (home of local artists Popcaan, via OVO Sound and recently Projexx) will ensure that the company’s catalogue is available across the platform – thus widening the offerings on the app, which boasts more than 16 million monthly active users.

Tanya Lawson, Director of Afrobeats and Caribbean at Audiomack says what this means is the industry as a whole is moving toward a streaming era- and copyrights/ royalties type of operation, something that many artists have not benefited from in the past.

“Those artists who are signed to Warner (and for those who will in future), their music will be available via the platform to a wider audience as it is now available in more territories. Thus staying true to Audiomack’s ‘Pushing Music Forward’ mantra. Additionally, as the label will be the one handling all the formalities, it’s a closer step towards securing a stronger foundation that serves Caribbean artists (business-wise) better.”

Alfonso Perez Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, for Warner Music, says the deal will grow Warner Music Group’s presence in Africa while also supporting African artists’ international expansion into the US and other western markets.

Warner Music Group and Audiomack first partnered in the U.S a year ago. The expansion to new regions means that more artistes especially those from the Caribbean and particularly Jamaica- a music and culture powerhouse, will have the streaming service at their finger tip.

Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Tanzania, are some of the regions covered under the new deal. “The expansion of our partnership with WMG represents the next phase of Audiomack’s consistent investment in the African market,” says Vanessa Wilkins, Director of Music & Data Partnerships at Audiomack. “Leveraging our robust presence in the region, Audiomack will arm WMG A&R teams with the data-based insights they need to identify rising stars and bring new opportunities for growth to the thousands of creators that Audiomack serves.”

Dave Macli, CEO of Audiomack, said the platform’s goal is always to provide artists globally a free platform to launch their music careers. This deal with Warner Music does just that and will aid in getting some of their earlier supporters back on he platform.