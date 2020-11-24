Playboi Carti Addresses Gay Rumors In New Song

Playboi Carti has seemingly addressed gay rumors in a snippet of a new song.

Playboi Carti may have just ended a long-term relationship with a woman, but apparently, folks thought he was gay. Fans of the Atlanta rapper are counting down the days until his sophomore album, *Whole Lotta Red*, finally drops, but in the meantime, they’ve become fixated on a fascinating lyric. Playboi Carti previewed a snippet of a new track on the ‘gram, and followers picked up on the line, “I’m servin’ that base / I got me some thots / they thought I was gay.”

Fans were so inspired by the lyric that they began sharing memes that included Shakespeare spitting envy, LeBron screaming, “Oh my God!” And the term “they thought I was gay” trending on Twitter.

Some on social media chose to make fun of the fact that the red-haired rapper tends to wear leather pants and mesh vests, but naturally, his relationship with his ex, Iggy Azalea, also came up. After dating for two years and living together in Atlanta, the couple went their separate ways a month ago.

It was rumored at one point that the pair were engaged after a diamond ring was stolen from their home during a burglary, but, in fact, the rapper’s secretly welcomed a baby boy in May after concealing the “Fancy” star’s entire pregnancy. Iggy confirmed last month that she and Carti had called it quits, saying, “I’m raising my son alone.” She later confirmed that the “@Meh” artist is still very much in Onyx’s life, writing, “Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”

While there is so far no release date for *Whole Lotta Red*, Carti has declared that the album has already been turned in.