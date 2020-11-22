Popcaan Is The New Face Of Dancehall, Says Bounty Killer

Bounty Killer crowns Popcaan the new face of dancehall genre.

As dancehall strives to solidify its place in world music, Unruly deejay Popcaan has opened doors that have many calling him the face of dancehall today. Popcaan’s music has transcended the island borders of its making and has introduced a plethora of perked ears to its style. With the OVO-signed artiste’s continued success in the dancehall arena and the mastery he demonstrates when he merges the culture with an international genre, he is deliberately parading dancehall music in a mainstream arena with a widely respected authenticity.

Gone are the days that people wondered when if ever Popcaan’s place on the OVO roster would mean something for dancehall music. The Unruly Boss has been killing it this year and only after years more of consistent work and tenacity, which is to say the rewards are well-deserved. Popcaan attained a lot this year through joint work and on his own. When he released his latest EP FIXTAPE earlier this year, Popcaan etched his name into the international dancehall book of fame in a way fans had been waiting eagerly for him to endeavor.

The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and No. 94 on the Billboard 200, making him one of the very few artists from Jamaica who have cracked that code. Popcaan also took the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Reggae Albums chart with FIXTAPE and the Top Reggae Songs chart for Twist & Turn. The PND-assisted hit, which was one of two Drake collaborations on the album, was the most successful of the project and peaked at No. 19 on Billboard’s close-call Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart and No. 47 on the Canadian Hot 100.

Popcaan was recently honored for his prestigious accomplishment with a pair of Billboard plaques that showcases the achievements in detail. That includes the album debuting at No. 15 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. Popcaan shared a video of the unboxing on his Instagram while paying homage to Vybz Kartel, OVO, and, of course, Unruly. It was a gratifying moment for the dancehall star, but it did not strip him of his modesty. It’s values like these that separate Popcaan from his counterparts.

While his distinction is irrefutable, he never fails to lionize the man who gave him his start. Quite fittingly, Bounty Killer saw Popcaan’s moment of triumph as an opportune time to tout him once again as the face of dancehall. It’s almost poetic when we think about it as Bounty is to Kartel what Kartel is to Popcaan. “Congratulations work a put in salute yute last year l made a post saying Popcaan was dancehall new face some ppl disagreed,” Bounty wrote on his Instagram resharing Popcaan’s video uncovering his billboard plaques.

This is a huge win for Popcaan, but it is also a testament to his commitment to dancehall music. The Unruly leader earned this accolade in one of his most prolific years yet. With a vast number of collaborations being released this year with the likes of Drake, Maroon 5, Jorga Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, and more, Popcaan was on top of his game like never before. His vocals were heard far and wide, and so was his name in tandem with dancehall.

If we evaluate the work he has put in, we can begin to understand why the world has started to identify dancehall music with Popcaan. If we look at online discussions and interviews, it is evident that the deejay’s name has become a familiar one in the vernacular for pop culture fanatics. While some often associate him with the “Canadian rapper” label, Popcaan’s patriotism has never dwindled, and he neglects no opportunity to correct the misconception.

Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love,” which featured Popcaan, peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it goes without saying that the band’s clout guaranteed that millions are enjoying the dancehall star’s vocals on repeat. After all, it was the first song they released all year. Many agree that Popcaan has become the face of dancehall indeed, and he might be on the brink of his biggest hit yet with his newly released jam with rap music “Hot Girl” Megan Thee Stallion. The track titled “Intercourse” is led by Popcaan, who completely makes it his own. This is just the beginning for the Unruly Boss. Get ready to see this new face of dancehall carve out a whole new lane internationally.