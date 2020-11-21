Popcaan Showcases His Billboard Plaques for ‘Vanquish’ & ‘FIXTAPE’ – “Forever Grateful”

When dreams becomes reality. Popcaan finally received his two Billboard plaques.

Popcaan received his well-deserved Billboard plaques for his mixtape Vanquish and FIXTAPE, which both debuted at number two when they were released in January and August, respectively. The ‘Unruly Boss’ took to Instagram to share his latest achievement with his fans. In his typical style, with a spliff in his mouth, taking in his song “Dream,” he told his fans that this is how hard work pays off. He captioned the short clip, “Forever Grateful ?????? wey me unruly family them dey??? We up forever #wayup #stayup @billboard #hardwork.”

He displayed the two plaques for fans. It’s quite a feat to have both albums debut at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae charts. Popcaan, of course, also thanked his OVO family for their input.

His latest project, FIXTAPE, is his fourth studio album and was released on August 7 via OVO Sound and Warner Records. A number of people worked on the production of that album including, Boi-1da, London on da Track, Nineteen85, Noel Cadastre, and Popcaan. The album features guest appearances from OVO boss Drake, Dane Ray, French Montana, Jada Kingdom, Masicka, PartyNextDoor, and Stylo G, to name a few.

The album peaked at number 15 on the Canadian Albums Chart and number 94 on the Billboard 200. “Twist & Turn” peaked at number 47 on the Canadian Hot 100 and at number 69 on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Fans and Dancehall artistes alike were quick to shower their praise on the hard-working artist. Spice said: “Right bloooodclaaat desso it deh mi bro ???????,” Beenie Man said, “??????Deserved!,” Jada Kingdom also commented and said, “UNRULY GLOBAL ?? Mi proud yf!!! ??,” and Quada added: “Oh gashish me father dem dead all over again??? ?? hard work alone do this me boss a greatness forever #billboard #grammy.”

Here’s what some of the fans had to say. “Powaz me fada grateful every time every project we drop a Billboard Grammy next.”

“One thing with this bredda, him nuh play wid him music. Deserve everything weh fawud fi him way,” another fan added.