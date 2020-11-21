Shaggy, Ding Dong & Ne-Yo Drops Fun-Filled “Holiday in Jamaica” Video

Shaggy, Ding Dong, and Ne-Yo delivered a fun-filled “Holiday In Jamaica” video.

After a few months of waiting, fans can now learn and enjoy tracks from Shaggy’s Christmas In The Islands. It’s a project that is sure to show just how festive and loving our culture is when it comes on to this time of year. Mr. Boombastic previously uploaded “Raggamuffin Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” both from the album. To complement the full release of the project, he brought out the visuals for “Holiday in Jamaica.”

Local dancing ‘Gad’ Ding Dong joined international r&b singer/dancer Ne-Yo as they danced up a storm for the visuals. Jamaica is on full display from the opening drone footage, which shows off the many humble abodes which nestle atop the sloping hillsides the island has to offer. There is the customary white rice, curry, and fried chicken being handled in the outdoor kitchen, while sound systems spin records for patrons to dance to.

This is the way it was and how many would like for it to be, however, the onset of the deadly COVID-19 does paint a very dismal air of gloom over such niceness. One can only hope for the best as friends and families link up to celebrate, making it to the end of another year, and anything else the holiday season means to you.

Shaggy’s effort to preserve the culture should be commended and will be remembered as we listen to Ne-Yo, Ding Dong, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Junior Reid, Shenseea, Romain Virgo, Richie Stephens, Conkarah, Sanchez, OMI, Joss Stone, and of course Shaggy, deliver some new carols and a remix of a couple of classics.