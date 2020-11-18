Gucci Mane and Jeezy To Host Verzuz After-party In Atlanta

Gucci Mane and Jeezy hosting a Verzuz after-party in Atlanta.

The trap Super Bowl of the South is definitely on for this Thursday, November 19, as Gucci Mane and Jeezy face-off in season 2 of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz competition. The availability of security during the actual battle is one of the top questions being asked in the comment sections of posts announcing the battle.

That question has become even more relevant after it was revealed that both rappers would be hosting an actual afterparty in ATL following the streaming event. The Compound Nightclub in Atlanta, where the part will be hosted, broke the news on their Instagram page a few days ago.

The concerns are quite real, especially when one considers that the bad blood between the men ran pretty deep and was marked by tragic human losses. Things were definitely bigger than hip hop in the early 2000s when both men were coming up and Freddie Gibbs, Jeezy’s former associate turned enemy, reminded people the Verzuz battle is truly something un-street-like. “@jeezy n***a smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him. Don’t talk no street shit to me fam,” wrote Gibbs on Twitter. Gucci Mane hinted at the past as well when he shared a meme referencing the past casualty while trolling Jeezy.

Clearly, Jeezy has his reasons for getting in the ring with Gucci, and some fans believe that along with showing his growth as a human being, he’s also using it to promote his new and upcoming album Recession 2. He recently dropped “Therapy For My Soul” from the project on which he speaks about his issues with Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent.

Will you be in ATL tomorrow to check out the battle and the subsequent afterparty? We really do hope that security is on point at the latter since both men may have gotten past the issues, but that doesn’t mean their die-hearted fans have.