Jeezy & Gucci Mane “Verzuz” Is Finally Happening, T.I. Welcomes It

Gucci Mane revealed late on Saturday that the season premiere of Verzuz slated for Thursday, November 19 will feature himself facing off against longtime rival Jeezy.

The two have had a turbulent relationship over the years.

Gucci Mane tweeted the announcement – “Tell buddy get ready,” along with the announcement graphic. “@verzuzonline nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone,” already making jabs at Jeezy.

T.I., who had originally been scheduled to go up against Jeezy, chimed in on Instagram with the announcement. “Now THIS…. Is what the people wants to see??,” he wrote. “Trap Muzik salutes y’all.”

Jeezy and Gucci Mane have had a long-running feud that dates back to 2005 when the “Wake Up the Sky” rapper was accused of shooting and killing rapper Henry Lee Clark III, an associate of Jeezy’s. Nine months after being charged with murder, Gucci Mane was acquitted. He admitted to shooting his attackers but maintained that he acted in self-defense. An eye-witness backed up his claim, leaving prosecutors with no evidence for a murder case. Prosecutors dropped the murder charges against Gucci Mane in 2006.

Last week Jeezy shared in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” that when Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz first talked to him about doing a Verzuz battle, trap’s founding father responded that he wanted to face off against rival Gucci. “I was like, ‘Yo, Swizz … If I do it, there’s only one person I’d do it with,” Jeezy said. “And he was like ‘Who?’ ‘Gucci, reach out to him. Let me know what’s up.'”

The “MLK BLVD” rapper then revealed that Swizz told him Gucci had declined. Said Jeezy, “”Cool. Done. Kept it moving. I was gonna do it for the culture.”

The Verzuz battle is set to stream live from Atlanta beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Apple Music.

Meanwhile, rapper Freddie Gibbs Wants To Referee Gucci Mane & Jeezy “Verzuz.” In several reaction posts, the rapper reacted to Gucci Man, referring to Jeezy as snocone.

Freddie’s issues with Jeezy has been well-documented in the past ever since the ESGN rapper left CTE. Though he has maintained that there aren’t any feuds between them and has even given Jeezy his dues in the past, Freddie has never spared the Trap Or Die legend in his trolling ways.

Recently, Freddie referred to Jeezy as “musically irrelevant,” which spiraled into a slew of Teletubbies memes directed at Akademiks.