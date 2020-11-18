50 Cent Says He Will Do A Verzuz With The Game With Conditions, The Game Responds

A Verzuz battle with The Game is something 50 Cent might be interested in.

Over the weekend, The Game’s manager Wack 100 introduced the prospect of the rapper and 50 Cent going head to head in a Verzuz battle. While the idea seemed pretty crazy considering the violent history between the former G-Unit labelmates, it wasn’t that bizarre to Fifty, who seems to be willing to make the appearance.

During an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood this week, Fifty said he would be willing to battle The Game on one condition. When asked who he’d be interested in clashing with on Verzuz, the TV mogul told Big Boy, “Maybe Game. OK, look. He can’t play no records with my voice on ’em,” he said. As we know, The Game has a ton of records featuring 50 Cent or that have his vocals on it from the early 2000s. Last year, the rapper revealed that he even has unreleased songs with Fifty.

50 Cent revealed in the interview on L.A.’s 92.3 that in spite of his previous longstanding feud with Game, he would still choose to give him the battle over anyone else. “As much as we argued and fought in the early stages I would rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else,” Fifty said. “He’ll still be part of G-Unit and is going to be a part of the legacy overall. Even if you just want to concentrate on the break-up.”

Wack 100 teased the idea of a 50 Cent vs The Game matchup earlier, sending fans into a frenzy. As he pointed out, he managed to help them reunite before, and he is confident he can do it again. Now that we know Fifty is onboard, it’s up to Wack to put The Game in the ring. Meanwhile, fans are anxious to see how the battle between longtime rivals Jeezy and Gucci Mane will go on Thursday (Nov. 19).

The Game has since responded via a message through his manager saying he is down for the battle. Do you think Fifty and The Game are next in line?