Tay-K Speak Out On Reports His Prison Sentence Was Increased Over Stabbing Of Guard

Tay-K is denying that he got additional time added to his already hefty sentence.

Recently some news started to circulate that Tay-K’s sentence had been extended after the 20-year-old rapper allegedly stabbed a guard. Well, today, Tay-K’s social media accounts are vehemently repudiating any such claim. A screenshot of the news was shared to the rapper’s Instagram story along with the bold caption, “FALSE AND UNTRUE #FREETAYK.”

In a post on Twitter, Tay-K’s account also outright denied the story and insisted that the rapper is on his best behavior. “ALL RUMORS OF TAYMOR’S SENTENCING BEING EXTENDED ARE FALSE,” someone tweeted from the rapper’s Twitter account. “TAY HAS STAYED OUT OF TROUBLE AND THE MEDIA IS STILL FIGHTING AGAINST HIM TO PAINT AN UNTRUE NARRATIVE. APPEALS ARE STILL CONTINUING AND TAY WILL BE HOME SOON #FREETAYK.”

Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, was convicted for murder and aggravated robbery for his involvement in a home invasion robbery in 2016, where Ethan Walker, 21, was murdered. The rapper was sentenced to 55 years after being found guilty of murder in July 2019. That same year, he was slapped with more charges stemming from a 2017 robbery for the murder of 23-year-old Mark Saldivar. Tay-K achieved fame with his 2017 song “The Race,” which was about him being on the run from the feds after that.

The rapper remains in lockup in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in San Antonio while he awaits his next trial. Meanwhile, he is quelling rumors that he already upped his sentence for violent behavior on the inside. Several sources claimed that the rapper was looking at spending the rest of his life in prison after stabbing a guard, but according to whoever is running his account, it’s nothing more than a controversial rumor, and they are constantly filing appeals and believe Tay-K will be free soon enough.